Slim Dusty documentary drops just in time for Christmas

10 hours ago
Ray Hadley
COUNTRY MUSICJames ArnemanSlim Dusty
Slim Dusty and Joy McKean documentary Slim & I has been released on DVD and Blu-ray today, just in time for Christmas gift shopping.

James Arneman, grandson of Slim Dusty, was inspired to produce the film based on archival footage he had gathered over the years.

He told Ray Hadley in his youth he wasn’t fully aware of his grandparents’ cultural impact, and touring the country “seemed like that was the normal thing”.

“In my teenage years I started to get a bit more of a sense that I had this amazing … deep relationship with Australians everywhere.”

Image: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Ray Hadley
EntertainmentLifestyleMusic
