Slim chances of success for India travel ban challenge

An Australian man who launched a legal challenge to the federal government’s suspension of flights from India hasn’t got a strong case, a constitutional lawyer says.

The 73-year-old Victorian, Gary Newman, is arguing the travel ban is unconstitutional on two counts.

“I wouldn’t be holding my breath for success, if I were him,” Associate Professor Luke Beck told Neil Breen.

“The Australian Constitution doesn’t set out individual personal rights like the US Constitution does.”

Mr Beck explained Mr Newman’s lawyers will first argue Australians have an implied constitutional right to return home and second, the Health Minister went beyond what is necessary.

He doubts either argument will hold much water.

