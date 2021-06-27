Slater shattered about Mulitalo missing out on Game II

Queensland legend Billy Slater is shattered for Ronaldo Mulitalo following his late scratching from Game II at Suncorp Stadium tonight.

He can’t believe that despite being in camp all week and a part of the Queensland system for yes, this situation has come about only hours before he’s being denied the chance to play tonight.

After spending some time in Maroons camp this week, he believes Mulitalo has been a standout on the field, passionate about the opportunity to make his debut.

The Queensland selector also reveals that Multilao’s replacement, Xavier Coates has been “heavily in discussion for Game II” regardless of not being selected in the original side.

In club land, Slater is impressed with Ryan Papenhuyzen’s desire to improve his game and be the best he can be.

“That is what sets him apart from other players in the league” said Slater.