Skydiver airlifted to PA Hospital in serious condition after rough landing

A skydiver has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a rough landing off the Brisbane Valley Highway in Toogoolawah, near Somerset.

The man is in a serious condition with multiple reported injuries.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.15am and the rescue helicopter was tasked.

