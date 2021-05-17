4BC
Skydiver airlifted to PA Hospital in serious condition after rough landing

12 hours ago
A skydiver has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after a rough landing off the Brisbane Valley Highway in Toogoolawah, near Somerset. 

The man is in a serious condition with multiple reported injuries.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 11.15am and the rescue helicopter was tasked.

4BC News
News
