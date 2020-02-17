4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sir Peter Cosgrove joins the bushfire recovery effort

9 hours ago
Alan Jones
bushfiresSir Peter Cosgrove

Former governor-general Sir Peter Cosgrove is urging people not to forget bushfire-hit parts of the state.

He’s been appointed chairman of the business-led effort to get regions back on their feet.

A survey estimates three-quarter of Australians were either directly or indirectly affected by the crisis.

Sir Peter tells Alan Jones there’s an enormous amount to do and believes the corporate world can shoulder a lot of the work.

“We still need government, we need the charities to look after individuals but we want to get business activity so people can have a place to go to shop and money can start circulating back around the community.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: SMH/Alex Ellinghausen

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.