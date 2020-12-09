4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green up for auction

8 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Donald Bradman
Article image for Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green up for auction

Sir Donald Bradman’s first baggy green Australian Test cap is being auctioned off.

Bradman was presented with his first baggy green in November 1928.

The cap has been displayed at the State Library of South Australia on loan from Peter Dunham, a family friend of the Bradmans, who received it as a gift from Sir Donald in the 1950s.

Dunham was jailed earlier this year after defrauding $1.3 million from his investors.

Pickles auction house’s Gavin Dempsey told Deborah Knight there’s hope the buyer will donate it to a Bradman collection.

“I don’t think you could find anything more iconic in Australian sporting memorabilia that will be ever be put to auction.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Pickles Auctions

Deborah Knight
AustraliaCricketMoneyNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873