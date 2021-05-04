4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Singapore’s new vaccination song..

Singapore’s new vaccination song casts shadow on Australian ads

17 hours ago
Neil Breen
covid-19 vaccineSingapore
Article image for Singapore’s new vaccination song casts shadow on Australian ads

Neil Breen’s been comparing Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine ads and incentives to the rest of the world. 

“In Israel they had a free beer as well, New York, they had this promotion where you had a photo op under the big blue whale,” said Neil Breen.

“Now, the Singaporean government, they’ve released a song…”

Press PLAY below to hear how Australia’s ad shaped up against Singapore’s

See Singapore’s full vaccine ad, Get your shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi, below.

 

Image: govsg/YouTube 

Neil Breen
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873