Singapore’s new vaccination song casts shadow on Australian ads

Neil Breen’s been comparing Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine ads and incentives to the rest of the world.

“In Israel they had a free beer as well, New York, they had this promotion where you had a photo op under the big blue whale,” said Neil Breen.

“Now, the Singaporean government, they’ve released a song…”

Press PLAY below to hear how Australia’s ad shaped up against Singapore’s

See Singapore’s full vaccine ad, Get your shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi, below.

Image: govsg/YouTube