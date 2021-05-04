Singapore’s new vaccination song casts shadow on Australian ads
Neil Breen’s been comparing Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine ads and incentives to the rest of the world.
“In Israel they had a free beer as well, New York, they had this promotion where you had a photo op under the big blue whale,” said Neil Breen.
“Now, the Singaporean government, they’ve released a song…”
Press PLAY below to hear how Australia’s ad shaped up against Singapore’s
See Singapore’s full vaccine ad, Get your shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi, below.
Image: govsg/YouTube