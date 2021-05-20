Simon Birmingham backs away from controversial vaccine passport plan

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham has backed away from an idea for a vaccine passport for Australians.

It comes amid backlash from Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian who criticised the idea and questioned how it would work.

The passport would mean Australians who have been vaccinated would be able to travel freely throughout Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media in Melbourne it was something that could be discussed with the states.

But speaking to Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive, Mr Birmingham said the priority was keeping the domestic borders open and a “free flow of movement” between states.

“These are always things that can be discussed through the National Cabinet process.

“The simple fact is if we can keep the borders open between Australian states and do that by continuing to suppress COVID, then [the vaccine passport] is not necessary.”

