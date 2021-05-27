4BC
Simon Birmigham rejects blame game from Victoria’s Acting Premier

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
covid-19Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham
Article image for Simon Birmigham rejects blame game from Victoria’s Acting Premier

Simon Birmingham has rejected claims by the Victorian Acting Premier that the sluggish vaccine rollout is to blame for the latest outbreak in Melbourne’s outer-north.

James Merlino hit out at the government in today’s press conference to announce the state’s lockdown.

“If we had the Commonwealth’s vaccine program effectively rolled out, we may well not be here today,” he said.

The Federal Finance Minister said Defence Force personnel would be made available and contact tracers, if required.

“I don’t really think that any of us should be looking for blame at the moment,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Localised outbreaks were always going to be something we would have to continue to have to respond to.”

Press PLAY below to hear his response

Scott Emerson
NewsPolitics
