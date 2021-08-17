Should you wash yourself as often as Jake Gyllenhaal?

Hollywood stars such as Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal have caused quite a stir by preaching the benefits of infrequent bathing.

President of The Australasian College of Dermatologists Dr David Francis told Deborah Knight there’s no hard and fast rule against showering every day, but people prone to dry skin should have a cooler, shorter shower.

“Most of us would agree that sometimes if you’ve been out for a run or a walk … and it’s the middle of summer, you need to have a shower when you get home.”

Image: Getty