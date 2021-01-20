Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory for teachers?

There’s a push by some education unions for teachers to be included in the priority group of Australians to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

But the Queensland Teachers Union has stopped short of supporting the move or making it mandatory for teachers when the vaccination is rolled out.

The incoming President of the Queensland Teachers Union, Cresta Richardson, said there’s a range of views among teachers.

“Within 48,000 members, we have some members who are absolutely gung-ho and wanting to get a vaccine straight away and others who may not be wanting to get a vaccine,” she told Scott Emerson.

“With the return to school underway, we will definitely be engaging with our members to get their thoughts and views on a COVID vaccine, and we will be developing our view in Queensland.”

