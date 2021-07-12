4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Shamefaced Dragons player personally calling..

Shamefaced Dragons player personally calling club members

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
St George-Illawarra Dragons
Article image for Shamefaced Dragons player personally calling club members

A St George-Illawarra player is calling individual club members to apologise for flouting health directives. 

Numerous Dragons players were found to have attended a barbeque at prop Paul Vaughan’s Shellharbour home on July 3.

Vaughan’s 15-month contract has since been torn up, while his former teammates have copped fines and suspensions.

Listener Glen told Ray he received a phone call from a player yesterday afternoon.

“He was ringing members of the Red V to personally apologise for the stupidity of his actions and to take full responsibility for it,” Glen said.

“It can’t be an easy job to ring complete strangers and apologise for being an idiot.”

Glen said he was happy to hear the player’s apology, as it indicates the club may be heading in the right direction by “having them own up to their actions”.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the apology calls 

Ray Hadley
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873