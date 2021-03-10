4BC
Sex education in schools under the microscope

8 hours ago
The State Government will review sex education in schools to examine whether young people are being taught about consent.

The announcement follows allegations of sexual assault in schools and a petition calling for better education.

Education Minister Grace Grace has told state parliament students need to be taught the importance of consent.

“I have asked the director general of my department to work across the non government and state education sectors, P&C’s, and school communities to explore whether consent and reporting are adequately covered in the Respectful Relationships program and the school curriculum.”

She said it was the responsibility of parents, carers and society to educate young people in addressing issues of sexual harassment, assault and consent.

 

Image: iStock

