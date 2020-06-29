‘Severely out of touch’: Premier slammed for mocking border closure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been slammed for mocking a reporter’s question about the border closure.

Ms Palaszczuk was criticised for laughing while reiterating her stance that the border would be reviewed at the end of June, during a press conference last weekend.

Queensland LNP leader Deb Frecklington told Deborah Knight the Premier’s response shows she’s “severely out of touch”.

She accused the Premier of distancing herself from decision-making and passing the border buck to Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young.

“It’s clear that she hasn’t been listening to the thousands of Queenslanders who are losing their jobs because of her inability, quite frankly, to make a decision.

“We also need to remember that the border closure … is hurting Queensland more than any other state.”

The Opposition leader added the Queensland businesses “deserve clarity and certainty” in advance of the border reopening.

“You can’t flip the switch on and off: they need a bit of time to ramp up.”

