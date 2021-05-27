Seven teens arrested after alleged joy rides on the Gold Coast

Seven teenagers have been arrested after two stolen cars were allegedly driven dangerously across the Gold Coast this morning.

Police spotted an allegedly stolen Prado on Reserve Road at Upper Coomera at around 8.15am, which was travelling with an allegedly stolen Mazda.

Police deployed spikes on the Mazda at Clear Island Waters which resulted in the car stopping at Genoa Street, Surfers Paradise, around 10.30am.

A 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody at the scene.

While attempting to remove the 14-year-old driver from the vehicle, the boy sustained a minor cut to his leg and the police officer sustained cuts to his arm from the car’s broken glass window.

The boy was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police tracked the Prado to the Pacific Motorway at Yatala where it was abandoned at Exit 41, with a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl taken into custody at the scene.

Three other teens ran into nearby bushland.

Dog Squad officers located a 17-year-old boy, and he sustained a bite from a police dog and was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment to a puncture wound to his groin.

Police then located a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman nearby who were also arrested.