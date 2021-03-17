4BC
Seven people injured after horror Bruce Highway crash

40 mins ago
4BC News
Article image for Seven people injured after horror Bruce Highway crash

Seven people have been taken to hospital after a horror crash on the Bruce Highway near Morayfield this afternoon.

Three people were listed as critical.

Four people were trapped in the wreckage of the two car crash.

One of the cars rolled in the crash, which occurred around 2.10pm this afternoon, northbound near the 150 exit.

Traffic is heavy in the area.

#FINALUPDATE – 7 patients transported to hospital following the earlier serious two-vehicle crash resulting in a rollover on Bruce Highway northbound. 3 patients transported to Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital, 3 to Sunshine Coast University Hospital & 1 to Caboolture Hospital.

4BC News
News
