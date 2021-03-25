4BC
Sesame Street tackles hard conversations

4 hours ago
Sesame Street is providing parents and caregivers tools to broach difficult topics like racism.

Jeanette Betancourt, the senior vice president for U.S. Social Impact at Sesame Workshop, told Neil Breen parents and caregivers have been increasingly asking for help.

“We knew that we had to provide tools for children and their parents and caregivers on how to tackle these discussions but also help … grow children who are colour proud,” she said.

“Through the lens of Sesame Street and our resources, we’re able to provide a way that they can do this in a comfortable and easy way.”

Using Elmo’s curiosity, concepts of racial diversity and self-acceptance will be explored in new storylines.

Dr Betancourt said while diversity has been a focus of Sesame Street since it started in 1969, the organisation feels strongly the discussion should be pushed further.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sesame Workshop

To learn more, head to Sesame Workshop’s Coming Together: Talking to Children About Race and Identity

