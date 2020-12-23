4BC
Seniors Minister launches resilience themed story collection

12 hours ago
Luke Grant
NSW Acting Minister for Seniors Geoff Lee has officially launched volume six of ‘Seniors’ Stories’ is out revolving around the theme of ‘resilience’.

Seniors’ Stories‘ is a compilation of the best stories of triumph and tragedies from seniors that demonstrate what resilience means this year.

Mr Lee said the compilation aims to pass on experience and wisdom to the next generations.

“They’ve had a whole lifetime of experience,” he said.

The release of the compilation has become an annual tradition.

“We want to continue it because it’s such a great triumph to show how our seniors have really contributed for the last 50 years,” said Mr Lee.

Press PLAY below to hear more. 

