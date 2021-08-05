4BC
Senior external exams up in the air for schools at heart of Brisbane COVID outbreak

8 seconds ago
Neil Breen
covid-19lockdown
Article image for Senior external exams up in the air for schools at heart of Brisbane COVID outbreak

Whether senior students at schools implicated in the west Brisbane coronavirus cluster will have to sit their external exams remains unclear.

Thousands of Brisbane students have been forced into quarantine, with cases in the cluster currently totalling at least 79.

Brisbane Grammar School Headmaster Anthony Micallef told Neil Breen while internal assessments can be adjusted around quarantine requirements, there’s no indication how external examinations will be impacted.

“Our view is that we’ll proceed as normal but whether we get to a point where the external exams are either cancelled or moved, I really don’t have any idea.

“That’s for the Premier and the Education Minister and the QCAA to be discussing.”

Mr Micallef said he’s confident the students are “doing extremely well”, after undergoing home-based learning last year.

“They’re a resilient bunch.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty, Brisbane Grammar School / Facebook

Neil Breen
EducationNewsQLD
