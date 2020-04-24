‘Send them!’: Prime Minister adamant kids can safely return to school

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says parents should feel confident sending their kids back to school, telling Ben Fordham students mustn’t miss out on valuable years of their education.

The Prime Minister says the advice of the Chief Medical Officer and the National Cabinet’s expert panel still stands – children are not at risk from coronavirus at school.

“It’s always been the case that schools have been safe for kids.

“The issue … is how safe is it for teachers.”

Mr Morrison told Ben safeguards will be put in place to keep staff safe from other adults.

He assured parents they should not feel guilty for taking their children to school, regardless of their situation or occupation.

“I’m looking forward for my kids to be able to go back to school, where they are taught in the classroom by the teacher.

“Send them!”

The Prime Minister also said he’s working towards lifting restrictions “as patiently but as quickly as we can”, with a focus on restarting the economy.

“We’re far ahead of where we thought we’d be at this time.”

