Senator Matt Canavan plays down election speculation

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Federal Election
Article image for Senator Matt Canavan plays down election speculation

Senator Matt Canavan says he thinks it’s unlikely a federal election will be called this year.

He dismissed speculation it would be called early.

“I still think it’s unlikely,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The Prime Minister has said he is a full-term guy … the election is due by I think May next year.

“But look I think our number one focus has to be getting this vaccine out, let’s pause any talk on the election while we concentrate on getting that happening.”

He predicted Anthony Albanese would still be the Opposition Leader ahead of the election.

Click PLAY below to hear more

AustraliaLifestyleNewsPolitics
