Senator Matt Canavan ethically ‘comfortable’ with AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab

Senator Matt Canavan says he is “comfortable” with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, after religious leaders questioned the ethics of the vaccine which relies on decades old cell lines from an aborted foetus.

Some religious groups of various faiths have called the jab “ethically concerning”.

The Deputy Leader of the Nationals told Scott Emerson he respected people’s right to make their own medical choices.

“I did at first have some questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine, prompted by Bishop Anthony Fisher’s comments.

“I am a committed Catholic, but I have looked into that, and look vaccines have come from this particular process which does involve an aborted foetus from some decades ago, and I have read up about it and I am comfortable with that ethically now.

“Everybody has to make their own decision on these things. I have always been a very strong advocate for respecting people’s privacy and their ability to make decisions about their own medical choices in life.”

