Senator denounces ‘guilt-by-association’, backs Jackie Trad, Gladys Berejiklian

Federal Liberal politicians are backing NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian following explosive evidence given at a corruption inquiry.

In today’s ICAC hearing, Ms Berejiklian declared she had a “close personal relationship” with former Wagga Wagga MP Daryl Maguire, against whom allegations of misuse of his public office are being investigated.

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan supported Ms Berejiklian, and told Scott Emerson politicians should be allowed to compete with the public to avoid “government by bureaucracy”.

“I don’t like the one aspect of modern politics where there’s a sort of guilt-by-association.

“I think we should judge people on what they do, not just who they’re connected to, or who they might meet with.

“I’ll say something bipartisan here: I thought Jackie Trad, someone who I oppose vehemently, I don’t know really what the issue was with her being a high school principal.”

