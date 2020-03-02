Senator calls for travel ban on Italy as coronavirus worsens

A Centre Alliance senator has called on the federal government to impose a travel ban on Italy and South Korea as coronavirus cases increase.

Travel bans have been imposed on Iran and China, with government advice updated for travel to Italy after 34 people died from the virus.

Australians intending to travel to the European country have been told to exercise a high degree of caution across the entire country, and to reconsider the need to travel to 10 towns in Italy’s north.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says a travel ban is not necessary for Italy and South Korea because the outbreaks have been confined.

But Centre Alliance Senator Rex Patrick tells Ben Fordham Australia needs to do more to stop the spread of the disease.

“We really do need to give strong consideration to stopping travel or at least making sure travel is only for essential purposes.”

Image: Getty/ALBERTO PIZZOLI