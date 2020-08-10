Senator calls for border zone expansion and localised response

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan is seeking adjustments to the state’s restrictions on movement as border residents struggle to adjust.

To ease the burden on communities straddling the NSW-QLD border, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk introduced a ‘border zone‘ encompassing 72 postcodes where free movement is permitted.

Mr Canavan told Scott Emerson he welcomed the move, but would prefer a further localised response to the pandemic.

“Our state boundaries are a little arbitrary.

“I sometimes get a bit frustrated with some of the Premiers beating their chests about their own state, with very little consideration of what that means for people, particularly in country towns.

“I’d like to see us look at expanding the bubble because really, the closest coronavirus case from Tweed Heads or Coolangatta is Newcastle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview