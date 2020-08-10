4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Senator calls for border zone expansion and localised response

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
MATT CANAVANQLD border

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan is seeking adjustments to the state’s restrictions on movement as border residents struggle to adjust.

To ease the burden on communities straddling the NSW-QLD border, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk introduced a ‘border zone‘ encompassing 72 postcodes where free movement is permitted.

Mr Canavan told Scott Emerson he welcomed the move, but would prefer a further localised response to the pandemic.

“Our state boundaries are a little arbitrary.

“I sometimes get a bit frustrated with some of the Premiers beating their chests about their own state, with very little consideration of what that means for people, particularly in country towns.

“I’d like to see us look at expanding the bubble because really, the closest coronavirus case from Tweed Heads or Coolangatta is Newcastle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

 

Scott Emerson
NewsNSWQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873