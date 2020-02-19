Selfish train passenger saves seat while elderly woman forced to stand

Ray Hadley has been sent a photo of a selfish train passenger saving a seat for a friend while everyone else, including an elderly woman, is forced to stand.

Listener Jason sent the photo in after his wife witnessed the situation on a train in Sydney’s south-west.

He says the woman was saving the seat for a friend getting on at a later stop and claims she was “sitting there laughing to herself” after being questioned by other passengers.

An elderly woman was among those denied a chance to sit down on the packed train.

“This occurred this afternoon on a City to Macarthur service.

My wife was happy to stand, however there was an elderly lady that really could of used this seat. It turns out she was holding the seat for a friend who got on somewhere after the airport while all the other passengers had to stand! Refusing to move her bag for anyone to sit down. Trains are packed due to cancellations and issues going on. These days I’m too worried to say something in case they just decide to stab you or how they are going to react!! Someone already had words with her and she’s sitting there laughing to herself…. 😩😩😩 – Jason”

Ray Hadley says the woman should be ashamed of her behaviour.

“This is an inconsiderate young woman with no feelings for other people, particularly older people. She should be embarrassed.

“Hang your head in shame, you’re very, very rude.”

