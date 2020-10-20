4BC
Secret debts a deal-breaker for many Aussie women

11 hours ago
Deborah Knight
debtfinancial managementRelationships

Financial management can make or break a relationship, and a new survey has found hidden debts are a major factor for many.

RateCity Research Director Sally Tindall told Deborah Knight expenses such as fines and even plastic surgery are among those which respondents deemed too embarrassing to reveal to their partner.

“Secret debt is the biggest deal-breaker [for] one in five people … and more women thought it was a deal-breaker than men.

“Hiding debt is exhausting … because it keeps coming back to plague you.

“The bottom line is it’s probably going to come out: if … not … from you, then it could come from the bank. That’s probably worse.”

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
LifestyleMoney
