Second Story Bridge climb plan raises privacy fears for ‘astounded’ locals

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Second Story Bridge climb plan raises privacy fears for ‘astounded’ locals

Residents say they were astounded to learn about the possibility of a second Story Bridge Climb, which could give climbers a view into apartments.

Chris Copeland has been a resident of the nearby Petrie Point Apartments for two decades and is opposed to the new climb, which would operate from the northern bridge end.

He said he was “astounded” when he stumbled across the application.

There have been roughly 60-70 objections lodged.

“It will be looking into a number of apartments, a large number of apartments,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Climbing on the northern Fortitude Valley end of the Story Bridge, there’s eye level access once they start to climb the bridge within 30 metres of apartments.

“They will be looking straight in to the bedrooms, living rooms of the residents here.”

A decision is expected to be made next week.

Click PLAY below to hear more

Statement from Brisbane City Planning Chair Krista Adams

Tourism opportunities are incredibly important for Brisbane as it grows our local, interstate and hopefully soon, our international tourism.

An application lodged in December 2020 is currently under assessment.

We have worked with the applicant throughout the assessment process including requesting more information around noise and the impact of the proposed operations.

A similar operation is already successfully underway on the southern side of the bridge and we will ensure the same management of noise and privacy is conditioned for the proposed operation on the northern side.

All community feedback will be taken into account.

No decision has been made.

 

