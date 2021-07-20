4BC
Second man charged with murder over Kelly Wilkinson’s death

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Second man charged with murder over Kelly Wilkinson’s death

Queensland Police have charged a second man with murder over the death of Gold Coast mum Kelly Wilkinson earlier this year.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn told media today a 25-year-old Pimpama man was allegedly aware of Kelly’s estranged husband’s intent to murder her, prior to her death on April 20.

He has been denied police bail and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Kelly was allegedly fatally set alight by her husband, Brian Earl Johnston, in the backyard of her Arundel home last year.

