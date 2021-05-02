4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Second Gympie house gutted in fire in two weeks

2 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Second Gympie house gutted in fire in two weeks

A second house has been set alight near Gympie in less than a fortnight, believed to be under suspicious circumstances. 

At around 1.45am on Sunday morning, emergency services were called to a Herron Road address in Pie Creek, following reports a house was on fire.

Following initial investigations, detectives deemed the fire suspicious and a number of items were reported as stolen from the property.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed or captured footage of any suspicious behaviour from the area to come forward.

 

Image: Queensland Police Service 

4BC News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873