Second Gympie house gutted in fire in two weeks

A second house has been set alight near Gympie in less than a fortnight, believed to be under suspicious circumstances.

At around 1.45am on Sunday morning, emergency services were called to a Herron Road address in Pie Creek, following reports a house was on fire.

Following initial investigations, detectives deemed the fire suspicious and a number of items were reported as stolen from the property.

Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed or captured footage of any suspicious behaviour from the area to come forward.

Image: Queensland Police Service