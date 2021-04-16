4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Search to continue on the weekend for missing fisherman

6 hours ago
4BC News
Article image for Search to continue on the weekend for missing fisherman

Water Police will continue their desperate search for missing fisherman Trent Riley.

It’s believed the 26-year-old may have fallen off his tinnie near the Port of Brisbane on Wednesday afternoon.

Police hold grave concerns for his safety.

Search efforts will continue throughout the weekend into next week with the help of volunteer marine rescue organisations and search and rescue helicopters.

Water Police say while they appreciate members of the public efforts in conducting their own search for Trent, they are reminding people not to place themselves in any danger.

Friends and family are holding out hope he will be found alive.

His brother Shannon is calling on anyone in a position to help to join the search at 7am on Saturday.

“Trent is a survivor … we just have to keep our positive mindsets to get through this.”

The search will resume at first light Saturday.

 

Image: Nine News

4BC News
NewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873