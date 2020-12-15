4BC
Search for missing girl extends across cities

59 seconds ago
4BC News
Article image for Search for missing girl extends across cities

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl missing from Rockhampton.

The girl was last seen around 3pm on December 12 when she left a Gracemere address in company with other teens.

Police have received unconfirmed information that the girl may have travelled to Mackay in company with a 33-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl, and possibly travelled using a bus service.

The 12-year-old is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cms tall with a slim build, green eyes and long blonde/brownish hair.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, tie dye shirt, bucket hat and Adidas sneakers.

Anyone who has seen the girl or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2002564006 within the online suspicious activity form.

4BC News
NewsQLD
