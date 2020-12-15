Search for missing girl extends across cities

Police are seeking community assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl missing from Rockhampton.

The girl was last seen around 3pm on December 12 when she left a Gracemere address in company with other teens.

Police have received unconfirmed information that the girl may have travelled to Mackay in company with a 33-year-old woman and 14-year-old girl, and possibly travelled using a bus service.

The 12-year-old is described as Caucasian, approximately 160cms tall with a slim build, green eyes and long blonde/brownish hair.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, tie dye shirt, bucket hat and Adidas sneakers.

Anyone who has seen the girl or has any information in relation to her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Quote this reference number: QP2002564006 within the online suspicious activity form.