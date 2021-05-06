Screw driver seized amid Queensland’s new knife crime blitz

Police have started a trial to prevent knife crime on the Gold Coast.

The 12-month trial, which started at the weekend, saw police stop and scan people randomly on the streets.

Queensland police Acting Chief Superintendent, Rhys Wildman, told 4BC Drive’s Scott Emerson the trial has had “encouraging” results.

“The two locations that have been nominated as part of the trial is the Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach safe night precinct,” he said.

“All it requires is an authorised officer, which is an approved senior sergeant or an inspector, to give their authorisation and our police can conduct their wanding operations.

“We scanned 116 members of the public randomly … (and) we unfortunately located two items of interest, one was a screw driver.

“This particular individual was trying to enter a nightclub with it.”

