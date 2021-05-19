4BC
Screaming Jets lead singer fought ‘tooth and nail’ for fan favourite

44 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Dave GleesonScreaming Jets
Article image for Screaming Jets lead singer fought ‘tooth and nail’ for fan favourite

Screaming Jets lead singer Dave Gleeson has told Deborah Knight a fan favourite song almost didn’t get released.

The song, F.R.C., features strong lyrics written by Gleeson about former Queensland premier Joh Bjelke-Peterson.

“I had to fight tooth and nail to get it released on the Australian version, and it was like, really heated discussions,” he said.

“But then after that, the first thing that the record company released in the United States is FRC, and as anyone knows, that word don’t float anywhere like it does here in Australia!”

Press PLAY below to hear Gleeson discuss his inspiration for the song 

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Deborah Knight
News
