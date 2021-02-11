Scott Prince won’t let a bout of shingles hold him down ahead of All Stars fight

Origin great Scott Prince hasn’t let a nasty bout of shingles keep him down, ahead of the All Stars Rugby League Fight Night in Townsville on Friday night.

Prince, who played 300 NRL games, will be taking part in the boxing challenge against Todd Carney.

He said he knew it was going to be hard work, getting trained up, fit and ready.

“It’s a great concept and I’m so happy I did it, I want to give the utmost respect to the sport of boxing not just here but arlund the world,” he told Bill McDonald.

“I can’t wait.”

He hit a bit of an obstacle with a terrible run of shingles, which appeared on his face.

He said it was “absolute torture” for a few days.

“The hardest thing is the actual nerve pain, you have blisters associated with it and they form a blister and they weep and so forth and then obviously the scarring.”

Image: Getty/Bradley Kanaris/Stringer