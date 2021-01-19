4BC
Scott Morrison’s four-day tour of drought-affected communities

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Scott Morrison’s four-day tour of drought-affected communities

Scott Morrison visited grazier Stephen Tully in Quilpie today, two years on after he first visited the drought-stricken regional community.

Mr Tully said the Prime Minister was amazed at how far they’d come.

“When he came here last time, it was straight out dirt, if you looked really hard you might find the remnants of an old plant,” he told Scott Emerson on 4BC Drive.

“It was actually really good for him to come out … we’ve got the very good strong green shoots of a recovery.

“He was amazed to see the difference in the country.”

Image: Nine News

 

Scott Emerson
