Scott Morrison announces major cabinet reshuffle

Image: 9News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a major ministry reshuffle.

Announcing the changes, Mr Morrison said they “reflect a very strong focus on stability in key portfolios together with a commitment to bring forward some new talent as Australia continues its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Aged Care has been elevated to the cabinet and added to Greg Hunt’s health portfolio. Outgoing Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will remain in the outer-ministry, overseeing aged care services.

Education Minister Dan Tehan will become the new Trade Minister, while Alan Tudge will take on the education portfolio.

Simon Birmingham will take on the finance portfolio after Mathias Cormann’s departure from Parliament.

Paul Fletcher adds the cities and urban infrastructure portfolio, alongside communications and the arts.