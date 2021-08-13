Scott Morrison thanks Australians for vaccine take-up amid ‘third wave’ outbreaks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thanked Australians for the rapid take up in COVID-19 vaccinations.

He said the vaccination program is continuing to “escalate” which can give Australians hope for a path out of the pandemic.

“Australians are charting that course.”

He said the vaccination program is gathering pace, with 1 million doses administered in just 4 days.

“One in four eligible Australians are now fully vaccinated in this country.

“You are doing a great job Australia, keep going, this is the way we need to go.”

He also moved to clarify that businesses who do not mandate vaccination in the workplace can’t be sued by a worker who gets sick.

“The advice I have received, is that workplace health and safety regulators in the states can provide a statement of regulation intent that a business that does not mandate is not in breach of workplace health and safety laws.

“So a protection can be provided to businesses through that process that may be concerned that by not putting in a mandatory requirement, they might otherwise be liable for any action.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said there were active outbreaks in four states and territories.

“What do we know about this outbreak? This is clearly our third wave in Australia.”

Image: Nine News