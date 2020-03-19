Scott Morrison says now is the right time to close our borders

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confident in his decision to order the close of Australia’s borders.

New border controls will take effect in Australia tonight, with all non-citizens to be banned from entering the country.

The new restriction, in force from 9pm, is the latest measure rolled out to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, the government issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for the whole world.

Mr Morrison tells Alan Jones he believes the ban is being implemented at the right time.

“We were able to slow the virus’ start and spread in Australia through these early periods.

“The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these [infections] has actually been the United States.”

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy