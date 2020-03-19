4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Morrison says now is the right time to close our borders

9 hours ago
Alan Jones
Scott Morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is confident in his decision to order the close of Australia’s borders.

New border controls will take effect in Australia tonight, with all non-citizens to be banned from entering the country.

The new restriction, in force from 9pm, is the latest measure rolled out to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, the government issued a ‘do not travel’ alert for the whole world.

Mr Morrison tells Alan Jones he believes the ban is being implemented at the right time.

“We were able to slow the virus’ start and spread in Australia through these early periods.

“The country which has actually been responsible for a large amount of these [infections] has actually been the United States.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Tracey Nearmy 

Alan Jones
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.