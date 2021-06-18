Scott Morrison put on blast for ‘slap in the face’ to Joe Biden

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of a huge diplomatic failure in his trip to Cornwall for the G7 Summit.

“He came home from the trip without a one-on-one with President Biden,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight.

“I thought that was a bit of a slap in the face … it reflected the way he cozied up to Trump.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor scoffed at the suggestion, instead arguing Mr Morrison had done “the exact opposite” of slapping the US.

“The Prime Minister has shown leadership, and that leadership is paying off in spades.”

Image: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images