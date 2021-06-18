4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Morrison put on blast for ‘slap in the face’ to Joe Biden

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angus TaylorAstraZenecaJoel FitzgibbonpfizerQuestion TimeVaccine rollout
Article image for Scott Morrison put on blast for ‘slap in the face’ to Joe Biden

Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of a huge diplomatic failure in his trip to Cornwall for the G7 Summit.

“He came home from the trip without a one-on-one with President Biden,” Mr Fitzgibbon told Deborah Knight.

“I thought that was a bit of a slap in the face … it reflected the way he cozied up to Trump.”

Energy Minister Angus Taylor scoffed at the suggestion, instead arguing Mr Morrison had done “the exact opposite” of slapping the US.

“The Prime Minister has shown leadership, and that leadership is paying off in spades.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full segment

Image: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Deborah Knight
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873