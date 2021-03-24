4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Scott Morrison invokes biblical teaching..

Scott Morrison invokes biblical teaching amidst criticism

4 hours ago
First with Ray Hadley
genderScott MorrisonWomen in Parliament
Article image for Scott Morrison invokes biblical teaching amidst criticism

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Ray Hadley he’s prepared to take responsibility for his failures in dealing with parliament’s toxic culture.

A 10 News investigation exposed male staffers filming and sharing videos of themselves engaged in solo sex acts in female parliamentarians’ offices.

Mr Morrison told Ray “a great act of disgusting disrespect” was perpetrated against the chief whip; a “good friend” of the Prime Minister.

He explained he doesn’t want to start a war between the genders – “we’re all Australians” – but warned societal change and ‘”getting back to … basic moral principles” is needed.

“Government can’t solve all these issues.

“Blokes don’t get it right all the time, we all know that, but what matters is that we’re desperately trying to.

“[Australians] don’t want to make this a whole identity issue.

“‘Love one another’ – it was a pretty good rule, it was laid down a long time ago, and it’s one that I try and live my life by.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

First with Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873