Scott Morrison asks Australians ‘to be patient’ with social distancing to last months

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is asking Australians to be patient as the country prepares for months of strict measures to help get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Stringent social distancing measures could last more than six months as Australia joins the rest of the world in trying to protect its people against the deadly COVID-19.

Mr Morrison says Australians need to be prepared for this to last long into the year as they begin to adjust to a new way of life.

“These are huge changes we’re asking the country to make and I know they’re frustrating.

“I think we’ve got to give the police a fair-go, they’re trying to do something very difficult, we can’t expect them to have perfect execution of these measures… they’ll get it right.

“We need people to be patient and not get too frustrated but it is going to be tough.

“We’ve got to work together to ensure we can have these rules in place for as long as we can and then we can get our economy back on its feet as soon as we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview