Scott Morrison admits states in the middle of border ‘blue’

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed the border wars which have erupted amongst states as the country lifts coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the NSW Premier’s calls on Queensland to open its borders, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is standing firm.

Mr Morrison has told Neil Breen the aviation sector would benefit from interstate travel.

“I’m not terribly interested in the conflicts I just want to see the economy get moving again.

“Obviously, on this point, there’s been a bit of a blue.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

