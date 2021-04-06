Advertisement
Scott Emerson’s questionable cold weather fashion
Scott Emerson has shared an image of a past questionable fashion choice.
Joe Hildebrand prompted the confession, after discovering ‘shackets’ are becoming a popular garment.
