Scott Emerson’s biggest gripe with Royals over not-so-typical ‘home video’

3 hours ago
Scott Emerson
duke and duchess of cambridge
Article image for Scott Emerson’s biggest gripe with Royals over not-so-typical ‘home video’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a rare family video with their children to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

Scott Emerson said it wasn’t exactly a typical “home video”.

“The video released showed the family at play with their smiling children walking near the sea,” he said.

“These aren’t home movies! These must have a full film crew.

“The production values are extraordinary.

“I love the fact that the media will say ‘these home movies, how wonderful!'”

Watch the video below

Click PLAY to hear his full comments 

Image/video: Twitter/@will_warr, @kensingtonroyal

 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleNews
