Scott Emerson’s biggest gripe with Royals over not-so-typical ‘home video’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a rare family video with their children to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary.

Scott Emerson said it wasn’t exactly a typical “home video”.

“The video released showed the family at play with their smiling children walking near the sea,” he said.

“These aren’t home movies! These must have a full film crew.

“The production values are extraordinary.

“I love the fact that the media will say ‘these home movies, how wonderful!'”

Watch the video below

Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C 📹 @will_warr pic.twitter.com/eWNw1E8FLB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 29, 2021

Image/video: Twitter/@will_warr, @kensingtonroyal