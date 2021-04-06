Scott Emerson sends Queensland’s ‘attack poodle’ to the doghouse

Scott Emerson has slammed Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles for his ‘schoolboy theatrics’ over the weekend.

Over the weekend, Dr Miles continued to argue the federal government is using its stoush with the states to distract away from sex scandals dogging Parliament House.

“It would be a comedy if it wasn’t so serious,” Scott said.

“You could easily claim that Miles has gone out in his ‘attack poodle’ mode he goes into to distract away from his own problems.

“It’s completely ludicrous.”

Scott chalked Dr Miles’s comments up to “playing politics”.

“Steven Miles, you’re the Deputy Premier of the great state of Queensland.

“Queensland deserves someone better than someone who wants to go out with schoolboy theatrics on the weekend when we’re fighting a pandemic out there!”

Image: Nine News