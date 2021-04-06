4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Emerson sends Queensland’s ‘attack poodle’ to the doghouse

2 hours ago
Scott Emerson
steven miles
Article image for Scott Emerson sends Queensland’s ‘attack poodle’ to the doghouse

Scott Emerson has slammed Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles for his ‘schoolboy theatrics’ over the weekend. 

Over the weekend, Dr Miles continued to argue the federal government is using its stoush with the states to distract away from sex scandals dogging Parliament House.

“It would be a comedy if it wasn’t so serious,” Scott said.

“You could easily claim that Miles has gone out in his ‘attack poodle’ mode he goes into to distract away from his own problems.

“It’s completely ludicrous.”

Scott chalked Dr Miles’s comments up to “playing politics”.

“Steven Miles, you’re the Deputy Premier of the great state of Queensland.

“Queensland deserves someone better than someone who wants to go out with schoolboy theatrics on the weekend when we’re fighting a pandemic out there!”

Press PLAY below to hear Scott Emerson’s comments in full 

Image: Nine News 

Scott Emerson
PoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873