4BC
Scott Emerson says there’s a ‘slim’ silver lining to Victoria’s latest outbreak

3 hours ago
Article image for Scott Emerson says there’s a ‘slim’ silver lining to Victoria’s latest outbreak

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has had her first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, one of the first Queensland health leaders to get the jab.

Scott Emerson said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young were still yet to receive their jabs, after having the flu vaccination this week.

“Good on you, Yvette D’Ath having the jab today.

“But it does make you wonder why she didn’t have it weeks ago and why the Premier and the Chief Health Officer still haven’t had theirs.

“It’s important to lead by example, and both the Premier and Chief Health Officer could have had their AstraZeneca some time earlier.

“If there is any silver lining, and it is a slim sliver lining from the latest outbreak of COVID in Victoria is that it appears to be driving up the vaccination rate both in Victoria and in Queensland.

“The State Government says the vaccinations yesterday of 7159 was triple from a week ago.

“That is great news.

“The disappointing thing is it’s taken the outbreak of COVID in Victoria to make people do this.”

Press PLAY to hear his full comments below on 4BC Drive

Image: Yvette D’Ath/Twitter 

