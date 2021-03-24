4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Scott Emerson reveals his view has changed on gender quotas in politics

6 hours ago
Scott Emerson
federal politicsgender quotas
Article image for Scott Emerson reveals his view has changed on gender quotas in politics

Scott Emerson has explained why his view has changed when it comes to gender quotas in political parties, particularly the LNP in Queensland.

Federal Minister and Queensland LNP MP Karen Andrew is calling for gender quotas to be considered, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to increase female representation in parliament.

“I’ve never been a great believer in quotas for political parties,” Scott said.

“My view has been if you have the talent and determination to enter public life, you should be able to compete and have the chance win a preselection for a seat whether at a state or federal parliament or a council ward whatever your gender.

“But the absence of women running for winnable seats for the LNP at state and federal levels – it’s a disgrace – and the events of recent weeks has made me change my mind about this.

“I want to see more women in parliament, more women in the LNP the party, more women standing for preselection, and more women competing for in winnable seats.

“The LNP has had enough time to increase the number of women that represents it in parliament.”

In state parliament there’s 34 members, only 6 are women.

“It’s just not good enough.”

Click PLAY below to hear more of his comments

Shadow Minister for Integrity Fiona Simpson, who was also the first female Speaker in Queensland parliament, said there were numerous obstacles, including the great financial impost.

“We have to do more to ensure that we have got pathways for good women and good men into our parliament,” she said.

“I am still not a fan of quotas, but I agree we have to have the discussion about how to break down those barriers, and have the discussion around quotas.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Image: iStock

Scott Emerson
NewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873