Scott Emerson reveals his view has changed on gender quotas in politics

Scott Emerson has explained why his view has changed when it comes to gender quotas in political parties, particularly the LNP in Queensland.

Federal Minister and Queensland LNP MP Karen Andrew is calling for gender quotas to be considered, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison wants to increase female representation in parliament.

“I’ve never been a great believer in quotas for political parties,” Scott said.

“My view has been if you have the talent and determination to enter public life, you should be able to compete and have the chance win a preselection for a seat whether at a state or federal parliament or a council ward whatever your gender.

“But the absence of women running for winnable seats for the LNP at state and federal levels – it’s a disgrace – and the events of recent weeks has made me change my mind about this.

“I want to see more women in parliament, more women in the LNP the party, more women standing for preselection, and more women competing for in winnable seats.

“The LNP has had enough time to increase the number of women that represents it in parliament.”

In state parliament there’s 34 members, only 6 are women.

“It’s just not good enough.”

Shadow Minister for Integrity Fiona Simpson, who was also the first female Speaker in Queensland parliament, said there were numerous obstacles, including the great financial impost.

“We have to do more to ensure that we have got pathways for good women and good men into our parliament,” she said.

“I am still not a fan of quotas, but I agree we have to have the discussion about how to break down those barriers, and have the discussion around quotas.”

