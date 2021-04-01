4BC
Scott Emerson questions the long-term impact of the snap lockdown

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson has questioned whether the snap three day lockdown was necessary to stem the COVID-10 outbreaks in greater Brisbane.

The greater Brisbane lockdown has been lifted with only one new COVID-19 case recorded overnight.

“It was good news that the lockdown has lifted and five hours early,” he said.

“But the question I still have is: was the snap lockdown necessary?

“Could we have achieved the same result through contract tracing?

“This is a very important question, because with the lockdown, came a lot of cost, a lot of inconvenience, and a lot of penalties for many people.

“And many hardworking Queenslanders – especially in small business – will be paying the cost for a very long time.

“No doubt Queenslanders have cancelled holidays and we know thousands of interstate tourist canned their plans to travel to Queensland – they didn’t want to risk it.

“Restaurants, caterers have lost money and they won’t get that money back.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

