Scott Emerson probes Tanya Plibersek on leadership aspirations

5 hours ago
Neil Breen
Tanya Plibersek
Tanya Plibersek has shut down speculations of leadership changes within the Labor Party following Anthony Albanese tracking poorly in preferred prime minister polling. 

Ms Plibersek told Scott Emerson job creation and security is the primary focus of the Labor party – not leadership changes.

“I’ll tell you what I know for certain is that people will never forgive us if we start talking about ourselves again,” she said.

“You can be right on a lot of things, but if you’re not in office, that doesn’t matter,” said Scott Emerson.

“Surely for a lot of Labor supporters they want to see their party in government and they’d be worried given those poor results at the moment for Anthony Albanese.”

“I think the way to convince people that we are ready and fit to govern is to focus on what matters in their lives,” said Ms Plibersek.

“My focus and the focus of Anthony and all of our colleagues is on what matters for people in their lives and that’s a job (and) job security.

“It’s a future for themselves and their kids.”

